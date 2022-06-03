  Friday Jun, 03 2022 08:54:37 AM

P10-M worth shabu seized in Jolo

TIMRA Reports • 08:15 AM Thu Jun 2, 2022
77
By: 
John M. Unson
ARRESTED. Suspected drug dealer Al-Amin Ismael Sahipa and Alnasir Kasim Ismun are now detained. (From PDEA-BARMM) 

COTABATO CITY - State agents seized from two peddlers P10 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation Tuesday in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Suspects Al-Amin Ismael Sahipa, 39, and his 41-year-old accomplice, Alnasir Kasim Ismun, are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

In a statement Thursday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said Sahipa and Ismun were immediately arrested after selling 1.5 kilo of shabu to non-uniformed agents in a tradeoff in Barangay Walled City in Jolo.

The PDEA-BARMM, the provincial police force and military units under the Western Mindanao Command together confiscated more than P30 million worth of shabu in one sting after another in different towns in Sulu in the past 24 months.

The PDEA-BARMM said Tuesday’s anti-narcotics operation that led to the arrest of Sahipa and Ismun was assisted by personnel of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and the military-led anti-crime Joint Task Force Sulu.

 

