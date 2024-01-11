  Thursday Jan, 11 2024 01:20:36 PM

P27.2-M worth shabu seized in Zamboanga City entrapment operation

TIMRA Reports • 09:15 AM Thu Jan 11, 2024
John Felix Unson
The four suspects entrapped in Zamboanga City Wednesday are now detained. (From Amier Estimo)

COTABATO CITY - Plainclothes policemen seized P27.2 million worth of shabu from four alleged dealers entrapped on Wednesday afternoon in Zamboanga City.

Ben Kalbi Basaludin, 33, Nadmar Elyas, 38, Abdul, Wali Handrang Jala, 32, and a 30-year-old woman named Noralyn Tahil Abdul, are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City police director, said on Thursday that the four suspects fell in a sting at about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in Purok 11, Acacia Drive in Barangay Calarian, laid with the help of tipsters and units of the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

Lorenzo said the four suspects voluntarily turned themselves in when they found out that they had sold more than a kilo of shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives of the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9.

Lorenzo said the four suspects, now locked in one of their detention facilities, are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act using the P27.2 million worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.  

 

