  Monday Feb, 05 2024 05:02:17 PM

P3.4-M worth shabu seized in deadly Sulu entrapment operation

TIMRA Reports • 11:30 AM Mon Feb 5, 2024
77
By: 
John Felix Unson
Busted drug dealer Alex B. Hussin is now detained, awaiting prosecution. (From RD's office, PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped on Sunday in the town proper of Maimbung in Sulu, one of them killed for resisting arrest.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Monday that one of the two suspects, Alex Hussin, is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Hussin’s companion, Aldun K. Hussin, was shot dead by PDEA-BARMM and police operatives when he tried to grab the firearm of a non-uniformed agent who frisked and attempted to cuff him during the tradeoff in Barangay Poblacion in Maimbung.

Castro said the entrapment operation that resulted in the confiscation from the duo of half a kilo of shabu, worth P3.4 million, was laid with the help of different units of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and Army intelligence personnel based in Sulu, a component province of the Bangsamoro region.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P3.4-M worth shabu seized in deadly Sulu entrapment operation

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped on Sunday in the town proper of Maimbung in...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 5, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   ISA PATAY, anim sugatan nang sumalpok ang isang mini van sa nakaparadang cargo truck sa Midsayap.  2  ...

P2.7-M na smuggled cigarettes, nasabat ng PNP sa Maguindanao Norte, 3 katao naaresto

KASUNOD ng intel-driven operation ng Sultan Kudarat PNP, naaresto ang tatlong kalalakihan na may dalang smuggled cigarettes, pasado ala 1:00 ng hapon...

Isa patay, anim sugatan sa highway accident sa Midsayap

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - PATAY ang driver ang habang sugatan naman ang anim na pasahero nito nang masangkot sa vehicular crash sa Barangay...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power interruption for Feb 4

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 | 8:00 - 8:30 AM | 6:30 - 7:00 PM Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light...