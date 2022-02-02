  Wednesday Feb, 02 2022 02:29:24 PM

P374,000 worth shabu confiscated from seaman

TIMRA Reports • 12:15 PM Wed Feb 2, 2022
25
By: 
John M. Unson
Ryan Bayogos Ramos is now detained. (From PDEA-12) 

KORONADAL CITY --- State agents seized P374,000 worth of shabu from a seaman who fell in an entrapment operation here Tuesday.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, said Wednesday the suspect, Ryan Bayogos Ramos, is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ramos, a transnational seaman allegedly peddling shabu in big volumes when out from work, was entrapped by PDEA-12 agents and personnel of the Koronadal City Police Tuesday in Barangay Carpenter Hill here.

He was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling four sachets of shabu, amounting to P374,000 to a non-uniformed PDEA-12 agent.

Ramos is a resident of Barangay Santa Cruz here, according to Duquiatan. (John Unson)

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotelco announces meter releasing sked

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) announces schedule of release of meter in its franchise area.

P374,000 worth shabu confiscated from seaman

KORONADAL CITY --- State agents seized P374,000 worth of shabu from a seaman who fell in an entrapment operation here Tuesday. Naravy Duquiatan,...

Strong winds destroy 32 houses in Maguindanao

KABUNTALAN, Maguindanao – Strong winds that battered this lowland town late Monday destroyed 32 houses, local officials said Wednesday. The...

Ayuda para sa PWDs, patuloy na ipinamamahagi ng MSSD at ni MP Candao

TULOY ANG PAMAMAHAGI ng ayuda ni Bangsamoro Transition Authority o BTA Member of Parliament Bai Maleiha B. Candao sa mga taong may kapansanang...

OMI warns public about fake FB account soliciting funds

The Philippine Province of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate warns everyone that a certain (probably hacked) Facebook account of Msgr....