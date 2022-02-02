P374,000 worth shabu confiscated from seaman

KORONADAL CITY --- State agents seized P374,000 worth of shabu from a seaman who fell in an entrapment operation here Tuesday.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, said Wednesday the suspect, Ryan Bayogos Ramos, is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ramos, a transnational seaman allegedly peddling shabu in big volumes when out from work, was entrapped by PDEA-12 agents and personnel of the Koronadal City Police Tuesday in Barangay Carpenter Hill here.

He was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling four sachets of shabu, amounting to P374,000 to a non-uniformed PDEA-12 agent.

Ramos is a resident of Barangay Santa Cruz here, according to Duquiatan. (John Unson)