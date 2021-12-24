Pinoys urged to show Christmas spirit by helping typhoon victims

MANILA – Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula on Friday called for solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Odette.

In an interview with Radio Veritas, Advincula urged the Filipinos to unite in responding to the needs of the people in Visayas and Mindanao and show the true spirit of Christmas.

"We are with you as you rise, as you face a new morning; I urge all to sympathize and care for our brothers and sisters who have been devastated by the storm, let us help them recover and begin again," he said.

At the same time, the Cardinal reminded the victims that the birth of Jesus was a sign of God's solidarity with every suffering and experience of mankind.

"Jesus came to our world as Emmanuel. God appeared to the world in the form of a baby - weak and small. It is a reminder to us that God is with us, God is on our side especially in times when we seem to have no strength, we have no hope, we have no opponent. Our God is Emmanuel,” he said.

The head of the Archdiocese of Manila also prayed for the strength of every victim of the storm as well as the immediate recovery with the help of the Lord Jesus who was born to give new hope to every citizen.

"Christmas gifts are the promise of a new beginning, a new morning, a new hope. This is what every Christmas brings. The dawn from on high shall break upon us to shine on those who dwell in darkness and the shadow of death and to guide our feet into the way of peace,” he said.

Advincula earlier ordered a second collection in the entire archdiocese for the victims of Typhoon Odette.

Aid for typhoon victims

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday received various in-kind donations from the Coalition of Lingkod Bayan Support Groups and Force Multipliers in a turnover ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Consistent with its mission and functions, the PNP through the Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG), in collaboration with the Office of the Acting Chief of Directorial Staff (OTACDS) and Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR), received the donations for the BARANGAYanihan Help and Food Bank that will be distributed in relief operations to affected areas of the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in different parts of the country.

PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, extended PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos' gratitude to the multi-sectoral group.

“The foundation of this strong partnership with multi-sectoral advocacy support groups guided by both whole-of-community and whole-of-government approaches has provided greater empowerment and integration of resources and further establishes greater resiliency stance through shared understanding of community needs towards peaceful, progressive and sustainable development of our country”, Vera Cruz added.

The donated in-kind goods and supplies will be transported through relief mission to areas devastated byTyphoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao. (with Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)