Project TABANG continues to serve ‘poorest of the poor’ families in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Project Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (TABANG) continuously serve the Bangsamoro constituents, particularly the ‘poorest of the poor’ families in the region.



On Wednesday, Poject TABANG distributed relief goods, medicines, and other medical supplies to poverty-stricken areas of Maguindanao, including Buluan, Mangudadatu, and General Salipada K. Pendatun municipalities.



Each municipality received relief goods such as 300 sacks of rice (25 kg), 3,000 pieces of canned goods, 3,000 pieces of noodles, 300 kilogram of sugar, 300 bottles of cooking oil, 3,000 sachets of coffee,and 300 packs of biscuits.



The Local Government Units (LGU) of the municipalities identified the deserving beneficiaries, especially those poor families affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in the province.



TABANG project manager Murad U. Pasigan stressed that the program is sincere in fulfilling its mandate to provide the basic needs of Bangsamoro constituents, especially the "poorest among the poor families."



"Target natin ang lahat ng munisipyo ng Maguindanao. Kung makikita at naririnig natin sa social media ay tuloy-tuloy ang pamimigay ng Project TABANG ng tulong hanggang sa Island provinces at Lanao del Sur,” Pasigan said.



"Nasa procurement process pa tayo sa ngayong (first quarter). May mga programa pa [...] at bababa ulit ang Project TABANG sa different provinces para mamahagi ng ibang programa,” he added.



Also, the Rural Health Units (RHUs) of 3 municipalities received medicine and other medical supplies in support to the poor, vulnerable, and indigent patients.



Meanwhile, Public Health Nurse of RHU Buluan, Maguindanao Marissa L. Mangelen extended her thanks to the Bangsamoro Government, especially to Project TABANG for providing basic health services to their health units which is “a huge help to their patients.”



The municipalities of Ampatuan, Datu Sangki Shariff Aguak, Raja Buayan, Sultan Sa Barongis, Mamasapano, Shariff Saydona, Datu Paglas, Paglat, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Datu Hoffer, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Talitay, Guindulungan, Datu Piang, Sultan Sumagka, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, South Upi, and North Upi will receive similar goods and medical supplies in the coming days. (Bangsamoro Information Office)