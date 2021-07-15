Project TABANG provides aid in BARMM’s SGA

NORTH COTABATO—A total of 400 residents in the Bangsamoro region’s Special Geographic Area (SGA) received

relief goods from the Project Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (TABANG) on Wednesday, July 14.



The distribution was specifically held at Barangay Dunguan and Barangay Tapodok, in the town of Aleosan, North Cotabato.



Each beneficiary received relief packs which contain 25 kilos of rice, 1 kilo of sugar and salt, packs of coffee, cooking oil, and monggo beans.



The barangay health stations of the said barangays have also received medicines from Project TABANG.



Meanwhile, 600 families also received similar goods from barangay Kitulaan, Nasapian and barangay Tupig in Carmen, North Cotabato on Tuesday, July 13.



SGA Cluster III of Pikit Coordinator Jimmy Adil emphasized that the services provided by the Bangsamoro Government is very vital to its constituents, especially in these trying times caused by the pandemic.



“Malaking tulong ito sa barangay Dunguan kasi isa ang barangay na ito ang may napakaraming naranasan na pag-evacuate dulot ng giyera at kaguluhan," Adil said.



Emran Taya, 46, a farmer and a health worker at barangay Tapodok, expressed his gratitude to the Project TABANG of the Bangsamoro Government.



"Kami ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa BARMM dahil malaki ang naitulong nito mas lalo na sa mga mahihirap na Bangsamoro," he added.



On July 15, the Project TABANG will conduct a distribution activity in the three barangays of Parang, Maguindanao.



Project TABANG is one of the special programs of the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) which aims to bring the services of the Bangsamoro Government closer to its people. (Bangsamoro Information Office)