  Thursday Jul, 08 2021 02:34:38 AM

Region 12 COVID update: highest single day new infection, deaths

Local News • 22:30 PM Wed Jul 7, 2021
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY  - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 07, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (579) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SIX (396) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-ONE (21) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato. 

Eight (8) reported deaths from Koronadal City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Makilala, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato.

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 22,835 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,287 (14.39%) are active cases, 18,835 (82.48%) recoveries and 709 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCTY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 94 ANTIPAS 1 BANISILAN 5 KABACAN 7 KIDAPAWAN CITY 11 MAGPET 3 MAKILALA MATALAM 6 3 MIDSAYAP 9 M'LANG 9 PIKIT 6 PRESIDENT ROXAS TULUNAN 2 SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL 6 GLAN 13 KIAMBA 8 MAASIM 33 (Page o f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 2021 6:00 PM MAITUM 18 MALAPATAN 1 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 19 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 30 69 LAKESEBU 33 NORALA 11 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 56 5 SURALLAH 36 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN 13 T'BOLI 2 TUPI 21 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA ISULAN 5 1 6 5 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG LEBAK 4 3 LUTAYAN 1 PALI ALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 2 16 REGION XII 579 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY7 2021 PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY 6:00 PM COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 146 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALAMADA ALEOSAN ANTIPAS 1 2 3 4 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN 15 42 MAKILALA 4 MATALAM 5 M'LANG 6 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 3 TULUNAN 5 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFICEA REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY7 2021 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6:00 PM BANGA KORONADAL CITY 6 55 NORALA 9 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 29 10 SURALLAH 3 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN T'BOLI 12 1 9 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO 1 ISULAN 3 KALAMANSIG 9 LUTAYAN PALIMBANG 1 2 PRESDIENT QUIRINO REGION XII 6 396 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

 

