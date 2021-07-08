Region 12 COVID update: highest single day new infection, deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 07, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (579) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SIX (396) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-ONE (21) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Eight (8) reported deaths from Koronadal City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Makilala, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato.

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 22,835 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,287 (14.39%) are active cases, 18,835 (82.48%) recoveries and 709 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.