Residents lead authorities to Tampakan Marijuana farm

KORONADAL CITY --- It was for the vigilant indigenous Blaans and non-Blaan settlers in Tampakan, South Cotabato that authorities learned of the large-scale propagation by farmer Jimben Sinaya of Marijuana in the municipality.

Combined agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 and personnel of units under the Police Regional Office-12 on Saturday raided Sinaya’s farm in Sitio Tukaymal in Barangay Tablu, Tampakan and uprooted his 12,000 Marijuana plants.

“We are thankful to the people and local officials who helped us locate the Marijuana farm,” Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Monday.

Sinaya had escaped before PDEA-12 agents and policemen could surround his farm in Sitio Tukaymal in Barangay Tablu.

Barangay Tablu is a hinterland area in Tampakan, whose town center is 14 kilometers from Koronadal City, the provincial capital.

Duquiatan and Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, placed at P2.4 million their estimate of the value of the uprooted Marijuana plants.

Tagum lauded the Tampakan municipal police and the South Cotabato provincial police for the feat.

The operation that led to the confiscation and subsequent burning of the 12,000 Marijuana plants was a joint initiative of PDEA-12 and the Tampakan municipal and South Cotabato provincial police offices.

“We appreciate the support of the residents of Tampakan and their local officials to the government’s anti-narcotics campaign in the area,” Tagum said Monday.

Tagum said he has directed their units in South Cotabato to find Sinaya, who is at large.

Duquiatan said they will prosecute Sinaya for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the Marijuana samples collected in his farm as evidence.