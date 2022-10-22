  Saturday Oct, 22 2022 02:03:15 AM

SoCot town diarrhea outbreak kills 1, downs over 50 others

HEALTH • 17:15 PM Fri Oct 21, 2022
By: 
Roel Osano

KORONADAL CITY – The Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Banga, South Cotabato confirmed Friday the death of a senior citizen following a diarrhea outbreak in Barangay Lampari that downed 50 others more.

Dr. Ellen Quidilla, the MHO-Banga chief, was unable to identify the lone fatality in Thursday’s disease outbreak but noted the patient died from dehydration.

Thirty-eight of the patients are currently admitted to the Soccsksargen General Hospital (SGH) while eight are at private hospitals in nearby Surallah town.

“Some of the patients are also being treated at the barangay station of Lampari,” Quidilla said in an interview.

At least 25 of the patients are children who experienced vomiting, headache, and stomach pain, she added.

“We have assisted the villagers and our municipal mayor led the distribution of rice and potable water. We also gave dextrose and medicines to the patients,” she said.

Quidilla said the diarrhea outbreak could have been caused by contaminated drinking water from the nearby spring.

“We are still waiting for the result of the assessment by the provincial health office to confirm any possible contamination,” she said.

She said the patients are now all in stable condition and the situation is under control. (PNA)

