Talitay LGU places entire town under state of calamity due to rido

COTABATO CITY – A state of calamity has been declared in the entire town of Talitay, Maguindanao, due to armed hostilities triggered by a family feud (rido).

Talitay Mayor Montasir Sabal approved Tuesday a resolution allowing the local government unit to use its quick response fund to provide relief assistance to displaced families.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has placed the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to about 700 families or 3,500 individuals.

Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar, Army’s 6th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the armed conflict erupted on March 22.

“The IDPs were from Barangays Pageda and Gadingan of the municipality,” he said.

He identified the warring clans as followers of Sabal who are up against the combined Watamama-Amiril families.

The conflict was triggered by the alleged shooting of a 16-year-old male clan member while fishing at a marsh in Barangay Gadungan.

The Watamama-Amiril clan blamed the killing on the armed followers of the mayor. Still, efforts by local media outlets to reach the mayor for comments failed.

“The Watamama–Amiril families reportedly have relatives connected with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which made the situation more complicated,” Baldomar said.

On March 26, about 50 MILF fighters strafed the abandoned house of Sabal in Barangay Gadungan.

Officials said members of the government–MILF security team are continuously pacifying the conflicting clans.