  Monday Mar, 14 2022 03:12:59 AM

Transport coop exec hurt in GenSan gun attack

TIMRA Reports • 16:30 PM Sun Mar 13, 2022
43
By: 
John M. Unson

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- A chairperson of a local transport cooperative was hurt in a gun attack today in Barangay Buayan here.

The 64-year-old Larry Barnuevo Villegas of the Rajah Buayan Transport Cooperative, who sustained a bullet wound in the leg, is now in a hospital. He is an official of BAYAN MUNA GenSan.

An initial police report said he was in their frontyard when a man on a motorcycle pulled over and shot him from a distance, hitting him in the leg.

The suspect immediately sped away.

Responding investigators and police forensic experts found two spent 9 millimeter pistol shells in the scene. 

BAYAN MUNA condemns the attack against Villegas. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Transport coop exec hurt in GenSan gun attack

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- A chairperson of a local transport cooperative was hurt in a gun attack today in Barangay Buayan here. The 64-year-...

Duterte says he fulfilled his promise to bring peace to Mindanao

MANILA – With his term ending in over three months, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte believes that he has been able to deliver his promise to bring...

MisOc mayoral aspirant shot, hurt

CALAMBA, Misamis Occodental -- Gipusal sa wala pa mailhi nga suspect si mayoral candidate George Garwin Matunog duol sa bagong pag-ablihan nga 7...

Biggest herd of sea mammals sighted in SarBay

KORONDADAL CITY  – Environmentalists in the Soccsksargen region today reported the sightings of five “sea cows,” commonly known by locals as “...

Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure

Water Service Advisory What: Low Water Pressure to No Water Where: RH-3, RH-4, RH-5, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 4, Poblacion 8 at...