Transport coop exec hurt in GenSan gun attack

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- A chairperson of a local transport cooperative was hurt in a gun attack today in Barangay Buayan here.

The 64-year-old Larry Barnuevo Villegas of the Rajah Buayan Transport Cooperative, who sustained a bullet wound in the leg, is now in a hospital. He is an official of BAYAN MUNA GenSan.

An initial police report said he was in their frontyard when a man on a motorcycle pulled over and shot him from a distance, hitting him in the leg.

The suspect immediately sped away.

Responding investigators and police forensic experts found two spent 9 millimeter pistol shells in the scene.

BAYAN MUNA condemns the attack against Villegas.