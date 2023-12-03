UPDATE 2: MSU-Marawi blast while Catholic mass on going leaves 4 dead on the spot, over 40 others injured

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Sur - At least three persons were killed on the spot inside the Mindanao State University (MSU-Marawi) gymnasium when a suspected improvised bomb was set off while a Catholic mass was going on Sunday morning, police said.

Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police provincial director, said the blast occured inside the gymnasium at 7 a.m. while the mass had just started.

"Many were down on the floor after the blast," Daculan said in a radio interview in Marawi City. Initial reports said the three students died on the spot.

Daculan said another fatality was declared dean on arrival at the hospital.

Lt. Col. Palawan Miondas, spokesperson of the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade said, said at least 40 injured persons were rushed to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

As of 12 noon, the Army's 1st Infantry Division said 50 were injured of which 42 were rushed to APMC and eight to the MSU infirmary.

Imvestigation is still ongoing.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong's statement below following the incident.

"I condemn the violent bombing incident that transpired this morning at the Dimaporo Gymnasium at the Mindanao State University during a Sunday mass congregation.

Here in my province, we uphold basic human rights, and that includes the right to religion. Terroristic attacks on educational insitutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth to be the future shapers of this country.

I urge the security sector to get to the bottom of this IMMEDIATELY!

To the families of those whose lives were lost in this senseless act of violence and terrorism, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. We will make sure justice will be served."