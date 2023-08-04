Wanted MILF, 5 NPAs nabbed in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – A wanted Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) member and five communist rebels were separately arrested during law enforcement operations in Sultan Kudarat on Thursday.

Colonel Christopher Bermudez, Sultan Kudarat provincial police director, said the MILF member, identified as Bassir Naga, 41, a resident if Barangay Kaya-Kaya Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur was arrested based on arrest warrant issued by a local court.

“He is the No. 7 most wanted person of Police Regional Office No. 12 (PRO-12),” Bermudez said of Naga, a tricycle driver, who was nabbed in Barangay Kalawag 2, Isulan town at 2 p.m. Thursday.

He was wanted for the crime of double and multiple attempted murder.

Bermudez said Naga is a member of 106th Base Command of MILF and his group was reportedly responsible in series of harassment, arson, cattle rustling and firefight incident that transpired at Barangay Udtong and Segayan, both from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Naga is also one of the suspects in several attacks against Chairperson Norhato Sanday of Barangay Udtong, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. Sanday is the Association of Barangay Chairperson of Lambayong ang sits as ex-officio member of the town council.

Bermudez also announced that joint police forces arrested a family of five who are all members of communist New Peoples’ Army rebels in Sitio Bagang-Bagang, Barangay Lagubang, Sen. Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan Kudarat at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

“They were high-profile personalities linked to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG),” Bermudez said.

He named the arrested rebels as Pinge Agsem, 37, Hali Agsem, 65, Henry Ugis Agsem, 25, Antis Ugis Agsem, 18, Plag Ugis Agsem, 37, all active members of NPA operating in Daguma ranges in Sultan Kudarat.

They were arrested by joint police operatives based on warrants of arrest for the crime of murder, attempted murder and violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Bermudez said the five NPAs wer primary suspect in the murder of CAFGUs Richard Panganuron, Nonoy Kalay Lapi, Egme Salaman Watamama.

They are now detained at Sen. Ninoy Aquino police lock-up cell under tight watch by soldiers and police.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for Region 12, lauded the operating units for performing efficiently that led to the arrest of wanted persons.