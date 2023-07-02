Woman charged for terrorism financing nabbed in Kalamansig

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Law enforcement agencies executed a warrant of arrest in Barangay Poblacion, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, resulting in the apprehension of Aileen Manipol Villarosa, 41 years old and a resident of Purok Palmera, Barangay Sta. Clara, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on July 1, 2023.

Ms. Villarosa, a NGO worker affiliated with Rural Missionaries of the Philippines - Northern Mindanao Region, was taken into custody as per the warrant issued for her arrest.

The warrant was issued by Hon. Alberto Pantonial Quinto, the Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 1, Iligan City, Lanao Norte.

She is facing 55 counts of Terrorism Financing under the Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 (8 (11) of RA 10168), as indicated in Criminal Case No.22-26877 to 22-26931.

During the operation, multiple law enforcement units, including personnel from Kalamansig Municipal Police Station; RIU10; RIU15; RIU12; NICA RO10; 2nd SKPMFC, and CIDG10, collaborated in a Manhunt Charlie operation that led to the successful arrest of Ms. Villarosa.

Ms. Villarosa was duly informed of her rights under RA 7438 (Miranda Doctrine) in relation to Article 3, Section 12 of the Philippine Constitution.

She is currently under the custody of the Regional Intelligence Unit 10 at Camp 1LT Vicente G Alajar in Lapasan, Cagayan De Oro City, where appropriate measures will be taken.

“We remain steadfast in combating terrorism and its related activities. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of our communities. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may pose a threat to our nation,” PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG, Regional Director said.