Woman dead, father wounded in Maguindanao del Sur robbery

COTABATO CITY --- Robbers shot dead a helpless 28-year-old woman and wounded her father in a highway heist in Barangay Libutan in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday.

The slain Janine Hinay and his 56-year-old patriarch, Dionisio, itinerant dealers of ground coffee beans and powder, most known as “native coffee,” are residents of Monteville in Barangay EJC Montilla in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

The Maguindanao Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region stated in separate reports Friday that the victims were attacked when they refused to give the culprits their cash collections.

The robbers, speaking to each other in the Maguindanaon dialect and armed with pistols, immediately opened fire, killing Hinay, an Ilongga, instantly. The attack left his father wounded.

Their attackers took the bag of Hinay containing some P30,000 cash as they fled, according to the Maguindanao PPO.