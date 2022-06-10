Zambo Norte town election officer killed in ambush 

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen killed a municipal election officer in an ambush late Thursday in Piñan town in Zamboanga del Norte.

Maricel Adriatico Peralta, 45, municipal election officer of Mutia town in the same province, died on the spot.

In a statement Friday, the Zamboanga del Norte Police Office said Peralta, an engineer by profession, was driving her black Toyota Vios car when men on motorcycles trailing behind opened fire as they got close, killing her instantly.

Peralta’s companion, the 52-year-old assistant election officer of Mutia, Maritess Inding, survived the ambush unscathed.

Peralta and Inding were en route to Dipolog City when they were attacked in Barangay Lapu-Lapu in Piñan.

Personnel of the Piñan Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from the provincial police office are cooperating in putting closure to the incident.