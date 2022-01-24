  Monday Jan, 24 2022 02:10:00 AM

Zero new infection in Koronadal, 87 new cases in Polomolok, 70 GenSan, 29 Midsayap

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Sun Jan 23, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 23, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTEEN (417) NEW CONFIRMED CASES, zero Koronadal City, 87 in Polomolok, 70 in Gen. Santos City, 29 Midsayap and 29 in Glan, Sarangani.

ONE HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (144) NEW RECOVERIES

One reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 59,863 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,934 (3.23%) are active cases, 55,578 (92.84%) recoveries and 2,331 (3.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PREE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 23, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE 70 ALABEL GLAN KIAMBA 11 29 23 22 MAASIM MAITUM 1 MALUNGON NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 19 ARAKAN BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA MATALAM 2 1 4 7 7 29 1 1 MIDSAYAP M'LANG TULUNAN f DOH Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 23, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE POLOMOLOK 87 SURALLAH 7 TAMPAKAN 5 TANTANGAN TUP 1 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 11 BAGUMBAYAN 7 COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 6 1 17 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 9 LEBAK 3 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 3 31 REGION XII 417 f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) (Page 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RIEEE REGION XII COVID-1 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JANUARY 23. 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 65 ALABEL KIAMBA MAASIM 2 3 1 1 5 MAITUM MALUNGON NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE KIDAPAWAN CITY M'LANG 2 1 3 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 14 14 4 TANTANGAN (Page1 f Û for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JANUARY 23, 2022 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6:00 PM BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN KALAMANSIG 3 3 3 10 1 LAMBAYONG LEBAK TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 144 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

