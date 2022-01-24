Zero new infection in Koronadal, 87 new cases in Polomolok, 70 GenSan, 29 Midsayap
25
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 23, 2022 (6:00 PM)
FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTEEN (417) NEW CONFIRMED CASES, zero Koronadal City, 87 in Polomolok, 70 in Gen. Santos City, 29 Midsayap and 29 in Glan, Sarangani.
ONE HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (144) NEW RECOVERIES
One reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 59,863 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,934 (3.23%) are active cases, 55,578 (92.84%) recoveries and 2,331 (3.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.