RADYO ESKWELA (November 23, 2020 3-4 Pm)

Govt forces discover APM in North Cotabato town

CAMP Siongco, Maguindanao – Army troopers of Joint Task Force Central discovered an Anti-Personnel Mine (APM) while conducting route security in...

MOLE gives aid to workers in Ranao region affected by pandemic

MARAWI CITY — About 2,400 employees in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City affected by the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic received Php5, 000.00...

Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death

Reading 1 EZ 34:11-12, 15-17 Thus says the Lord GOD: I myself will look after and tend my sheep. As a shepherd tends his flock when he finds...

No clues yet on murder in Maguindanao of ex-Jolo cop chief

MAGUINDANAO --- Authorities are clueless yet on Saturday’s murder of the former police chief of Jolo whose subordinates then shot dead four Army...

