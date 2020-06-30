Listen to Radyo Bida, Happy FM stations via NDBC Radionet

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 30, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. UPI, MAGUINDANAO, nakapagtala ng kauna-unahang...
TESDA chief: IP Communities to become agri-preneur in IPEACE Program.
KORONADAL CITY - Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) chief Isidro S. Lapeña, currently the Cabinet Officer for Regional...
NBI inquiry on deadly Jolo police-Army shootout sought
COTABATO CITY --- Top military officials have urged the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the alleged shootout Monday in Jolo, Sulu...
DAR hands over P2.7-M worth of farm machines in North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY - In an effort to reduce the vulnerability of agrarian reform areas to climate change, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)...
DOH-12: 2 new Covid patients and 5 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported two new Covid-19 cases and five recoveries.
The two new...