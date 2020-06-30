Listen to Radyo Bida, Happy FM stations via NDBC Radionet

  Tuesday Jun, 30 2020 05:22:27 PM

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 30, 2020)

7:00 AM

 

TESDA chief: IP Communities to become agri-preneur in IPEACE Program.

KORONADAL CITY - Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) chief Isidro S. Lapeña, currently the Cabinet Officer for Regional...

NBI inquiry on deadly Jolo police-Army shootout sought

COTABATO CITY --- Top military officials have urged the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the alleged shootout Monday in Jolo, Sulu...

DAR hands over P2.7-M worth of farm machines in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - In an effort to reduce the vulnerability of agrarian reform areas to climate change, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)...

DOH-12: 2 new Covid patients and 5 recoveries

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported two new Covid-19 cases and five recoveries.

