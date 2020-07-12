‘No one wins’ in ABS-CBN shutdown — bishop
Catholic bishops have criticized the lawmakers’ decision to reject the license renewal of the country’s largest broadcast network that had come under fire from President Rodrigo Duterte.
Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga warned that “no one wins” in the shutdown of ABS-CBN — a major source of information and entertainment for Filipinos in and outside the country.
“A great loss to all of us Filipinos. No one wins. It’s just an added suffering to all of us. No one can rejoice,” Bishop Santos said.
The bishop also expressed sympathy to the network’s more than 11,000 employees who risk losing their jobs.
“Shutting down ABS-CBN will never bring healing. Our hope is extinguished. Help is not extended. It is a loss for all of us,” he said.
“In this difficult and devastating time of Covid-19 we should be more considerate, more compassionate and charitable,” the bishop added.
ABS-CBN’s radio and tv stations will remain off the air after lawmakers on Friday officially denied its franchise renewal.
The major news provider had been repeatedly threatened by Duterte for its unflinching coverage.
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) had ordered the station to stop operating in May after its franchise expired.
“Once more, Congress has disappointed us,” Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan said.
According to him, whatever issues ABS-CBN has could have been dealt with in proper proceedings.
“And now, another channel of free expression is killed as if we have not killed enough of our countrymen,” he said.
‘No one wins’ in ABS-CBN shutdown — bishop
Catholic bishops have criticized the lawmakers’ decision to reject the license renewal of the country’s largest broadcast network that had come...
KBP on denial of ABS-CBN franchise: "Black day for the Broadcast Media"
KBP STATEMENT ON THE DENIAL OF ABS-CBN'S FRANCHISE BY CONGRESS
July 10, 2020
This is a black day not only for ABS-CBN, whose...
DOH-12: Cotabato City has 4 new COVID-19 positive, SoCot has 17 new patients
COTABATO CITY - Twenty-one new Covid-19 patients have been listed, as of today, by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region and four of...
MP Esmael assists returning students from Saudi Arabia
COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Member of Parliament (MP) Abduladzis M. Esmael assisted some fifteen (15)...
Lanao Sur constructing additional holding shelters for LSIs
COTABATO CITY --- Engineers are setting up additional temporary shelters in Lanao del Sur province for returning Maranaws stranded in regions...