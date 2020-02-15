1404th RMFB cops celebrate Valentine's Day with "forgotten, sick elders"

COTABATO CITY – Members of the Police 1404th Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) in the Bangsamoro Region celebrated Valentines’ Day with a very unlikely “partners” – the forgotten, the abandoned and sick elders of "Bahay Maria Home for the Aged" here.

The police commando surprised the elders, many of whom were already forgotten by their loved ones, for one reason or another, when they showed up at the shelter house.

Police officers, in the middle of the pray over program could hot hold their tears as they offered prayer for their “Valentines’ Day date.”

The elders who were on wheelchair were holding hands with police officers were also teary eyed as they tell their life stories.

The police commandos offered flowers to all residents of the home for the aged. Accompanying the red roses were sacks of rice.

To make the event more than emotional gathering, the police officers performed songs and dances to the delight of senior citizens.

Not to be outdone, a grandma volunteered to offer the law enforcers her signature song – “Isang Linggong Pag-Ibig.”

“May hugot si lola sa kanyang lovelife,” a police officer commented as he applause the old woman.

Lt. Debra Espana, head of RMFB community affairs officer, could not hide her emotions during a brief interview.

“I can feel how they (elders) feel right now, I cannot image when time will come we get old and no family to attend to us,” the obviously affected police official said.