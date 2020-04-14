19-year old suspected drug peddler slain in Kidapawan anti-drug ops

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A suspected drug peddler was killed when he resisted arrested during law enforcement operations late Monday afternoon in Kidapawan City.

Lt. Colonel Lino Capellan, information officer of Police Regional Office (PRO-12), identified the fatality as 19-year-old Jose Leo Labrador Roa, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Kidapawan City.

Citing report from Kidapawan City PNP, Capellan said a police poseur buyer negotiated for a sachet of shabu from the suspected drug peddler in his home in Purok Guava at 5 in the afternoon.

“During the operation, the poseur-buyer entered the house of the suspect and was able to buy one sachet of shabu worth P500,” Capellan said.

When Roa noticed the buyer has companions who were in police uniform, he pulled his cal. 38 revolver and fired at lawmen, triggering a brief fire fight.

Roa was injured and was rushed to a hospital in Kidapawan City where he was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from Roa were 12 sachets of suspected shabu, a pistol with three bullets and personal items.

Capellan said Roa was included in the Inter-Agency Drug Information Database (IDID) List formerly PRRD List and categorized as Street Level Personality (SLP).