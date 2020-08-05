2 drug dealers, barangay exec nabbed in entrapment operation

MAGUINDANAO – Two large-scale shabu peddlers and a barangay chairman were arrested in an entrapment operation Wednesday by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Drug dealers Nasraila Ugan and Ali Ugan were nabbed first for selling P340,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes agents from PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region during a sting at past 5:00 a.m. Wednesday in Barangay Kabuntalan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

The barangay chairman of Kabuntalan, Badrudin Datumanong Pinguiaman, was also detained for illegal possession of a pistol that PDEA agents and personnel of the Sultan Kudarat municipal police seized from him while trying to prevent the arrest of the duo.

Juvenal Azurin, PDEA director for the Bangsamoro region, said Wednesday they will separately prosecute Pinguiaman for obstruction of justice and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Azurin said the Ugans shall be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the P340,000 worth of shabu confiscated from them during the entrapment operation laid with the help of personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion.

Azurin said they shall also ask the Bangsamoro local government ministry to censure Pinguiaman for his misbehavior.