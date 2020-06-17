2 more cases of COVID-19 in Soccsksargen region
COTABATO CITY - Two more patients tested positive for coronavirus have been listed by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of today, June 16.
In the city, the latest patient was a 33 year old lady, a locally stranded individual, who arrived in Cotabato City on Sunday on board PAL flight PR 2959, according to Dr. Meyasser Patadon, city health chief.
She is the 15th COVID-19 positive in Cotabato City.
The other is a 58-year-old man from South Cotabato who arrived from Manila on June 13.
