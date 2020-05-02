2 more cases of "suspected" COVID-19 in Cotabato City, total "suspects" now at 48
15
2 minors killed in Radjah Buayan grenade blast
MAGUINDANAO -- Two grades school children were killed Friday when a grenade they found a while hunting for swamp birds in exploded.
The...
2 more cases of "suspected" COVID-19 in Cotabato City, total "suspects" now at 48
COTABATO CITY - Two new suspected COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cotabato City, raising the new cases to six since April 30 and total of 48...
Police crime lab personnel embark on COVID-19 relief ops
COTABATO CITY --- Police forensic experts in the Bangsamoro region this week distributed food to people displaced by the COVID-19 quarantine, an...
Cotabato City health office reports 6 new COVID-19 “suspects”
COTABATO CITY – Six “suspect” patients of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in Cotabato City, the city health services reported...
Whoever eats my Flesh and drinks my Blood remains in me and I in him, says the Lord
May 1, 2020
Reading 1 ACTS 9:1-20
Saul, still breathing murderous threats against the disciples of the Lord,
went to the...