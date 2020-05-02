  Saturday May, 02 2020 08:25:25 PM

2 more cases of "suspected" COVID-19 in Cotabato City, total "suspects" now at 48

Edwin O. Fernandez from city govenrment of Cotabato FB post

COTABATO CITY  - Two new suspected COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cotabato City, raising the new cases to six since April 30 and total of 48, the city govenrment today said.

 

 

