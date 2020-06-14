2 new cases of COVID-19 positive reported in Soccsksargen region
KORONADAL CITY - Health authorities in the Soccsargen region listed today two more cases of confirmed COVID-19 positive as of today, raising the total number to 39.
One of them is a 22-year-old male from Cotabato City traveled from Manila and arriving in the city on June 11. He is on stable condition and awaiting PH number. The patient is the 14th positive case in Cotabato City.
Next is a 28-year-old female from Sarangani province who traveled from Manila to Gen. Santos City arriving on June 10. She is on stable condition and sti awaiting PH number.
