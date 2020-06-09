2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY - Two more residents of Cotabato City have been tested positive of coronavirus, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported Tuesday.
In its June 9 situation report, the DOH said with the two new cases, the region now has 34 total confirmed patients.
The 33rd patient is a 34-year-old male and the 34th patient is a 41-year-old man whose history of travel is still under investigation. They are in stable condition and awaiting PH number.
Below is the DOH-Soccsksargen infographics.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 9, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. REGION 12, nakapagtala ng tatlo pang panibagong COVID 19 positive
2...
2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY - Two more residents of Cotabato City have been tested positive of coronavirus, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region...
Police in Region 12 kill 10, arrest 111 in 1-day law enforcement opn
GEN. SANTOS CITY - In line with its intensified campaign against all forms of criminality, the police had conducted Simultaneous Law Enforcement...
U.S. reaches out to BARMM, Cotabato sectors with $4 million in fresh aid
COTABATO CITY - The U.S. government is providing a fresh aid package of Php201 million ($4 million) to support vulnerable sectors of the Mindanao...
Another off-duty soldier killed in Dawlah Islamiya attack
MAGUINDANAO --- Suspected Dawlah Islamiya hitmen killed another off duty soldier Monday, the group’s 36th unarmed military victim in...