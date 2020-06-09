  Tuesday Jun, 09 2020 11:11:51 PM

2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cotabato City

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Tue Jun 9, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Two more residents of Cotabato City have been tested positive of coronavirus, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported Tuesday.

In its June 9 situation report, the DOH said with the two new cases, the region now has 34 total confirmed patients.

The 33rd patient is a 34-year-old male and the 34th patient is a 41-year-old man whose history of travel is still under investigation. They are in stable condition and awaiting PH number.

Below is the DOH-Soccsksargen infographics.

 

 

 

