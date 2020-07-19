2 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12
Bishop Inzon installed as Jolo bishop in the renovated cathedral
COTABATO CITY - Filipino Bishop Charlie Inzon of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate was officially installed as the new vicar of the Apostolic...
2 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen Region today said two new coronavirus cases were added to the list of COVID-19...
Shabu dealer killed, 2 arrested in Midsayap PDEA operation
COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from three large-scale drug traffickers in an entrapment operation Friday in...
Hog raisers sa Magpet, North Cotabato, umaray na sa ASF
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Umabot na sa 235 na mga baboy ang sadyang pinatay ng mga hog raisers at DA personnel matapos na magpositibo ang mga ito sa...
DOH-12 records 22 new Covid 19 cases, 56 recoveries
NAITALA KAHAPON NG Dept of Health Soccsksargen region ang highest single-day record ng Covid-19 positive.
Naitala ang 22 bagong kaso ng...