2 soldiers dead, 7 Dawlah men hurt in Maguindanao hostilities

MAGUINDANAO --- Two soldiers were killed while seven Dawlah Islamiya bandits were hurt in a spate of clashes in Datu Salibo town Wednesday, the 6th Infantry Division said.

Lt. Colonel Anhouvic Atilano, 6th ID spokesperson, confirmed to DXMS Radyo Bida that two soldiers were slain and 13 others were injured. He refused to identify the slain infantrymen until thier immediate families are officially informed.

The slain soldiers were in a team that members of the Dawlah Islamiya attacked while patrolling in Barangay Penditen in Datu Salibo town in the second district of Maguindanao.

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, is operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The group is tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2013.

Local leaders told reporters seven bandits, initially identified only as Kamar, Sanday, Hanafi, Murshid, Badrudin, Sangid and Sangkay, were wounded in the ensuing clashes.

Personnel of the 57th IB were dispatched on Wednesday morning to Barangay Penditen to check on the reported presence in the area of Dawlah Islamiya gunmen, as if bracing for an attack.

The series of running gunfights in Barangay Penditen waned only after the bandits ran out of ammunition and scampered away, carrying their seven wounded companions.