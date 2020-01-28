2019 Jolo cathedral bombing remembered

Greetings of peace and solidarity.

Last January 27, 2019, ISIS inspired group bombed Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo. The twin explosions killed 26 and injured 116 Mass goers. This barbaric attack was condemned by Muslims and Christians all over the world. I was instructed by Pope Francis, “To care of all the victims. Make them feel that the Church will never abandon them. This tragedy should not destroy the harmonious relations between Muslims and Christians in the area.”

Today, January 27, 2020, we commemorate the 1st year anniversary of 1/27/19 (Mount Carmel Cathedral bombing) with the theme, “Keeping their memories alive”. One year is like yesterday for those who lost loved ones. No words we offer or deeds we do can ever truly remove the pain of their absence. The victims still demand for justice. Concerned Christians and Muslims cry out, “Never again”.

Mindful of the mandate of Pope Francis and the CBCP Leadership, we accomplished the following: First, we restored and inaugurated the newly renovated Mount Carmel Cathedral. We thank those who donated for the restoration of Mount Cathedral. Second, we assisted the victims in terms of cash assistance, hospitalization, initial trauma healing, scholarships, and housing. We thank all the benefactors. Third, we have strengthened our IRD program that promotes harmonious relationships and religious tolerance between Muslims and Christians through countering extremism seminars, activation of interfaith council and joint celebrations during Ramadan and Christmas.

The steadfast love and faithfulness of the victims has been our inspiration for the past year. Even as they mourned in pain, they summoned the strength to carry on which reminds us that together as Christians and Muslims there is nothing we cannot overcome.

Please pray for the repose of the souls of those who perished and the perseverance and healing of those who were wounded. Let peace and greater human fraternal reign in our land.

Msgr. Romeo Saniel, OMI

Apostolic Administrator

Vicariate Apostolic of Jolo