21 NPAs surrender in South Cotabato, PNP says

Police Regional Office 12 – South Cotabato Provincial Police Office warmly receives the 21 members of different guerilla group that voluntarily submit their selves and turn their side to the government last May 15, 2020.

During the conduct of Internal Security Operation (ISO) at Hinterlands of Brgy. Kalkam, Tupi, South Cotabato to Brgy. Lambingi, Banga, South Cotabato, by elements of South Cotabato Police Provincial Office and 27th IB, PA, it was then followed by the conduct of “Kapwa Ko Sagot Ko” on May 15, 2020, which was initiated by SCPMFC with the technical and logistical support from Banga MPS at the aforementioned place that subsequently resulted to the voluntary surrender of twenty-one (21) members of CTGs Guerilla front 72 and 73, West MUSA (Brigol Company) and Roxas Range Company.

The Twenty one (21) surrenderees were identified as the following, to wit;

1. Benancio Ulaman Julan @Jerick- CO Platoon West

2. Nelson Tang Olin, @Banban- Political Instructor

3. Shiela Mae Ticao Olin @ Meme- Political Guide/Medic.

4. Ervin Saling Ferrer @Rayo- CO YUMIL

5. Jemmy Biolanda Magbanua @ Bolit- CO YUMIL

6. Hasan Pagayao Saling @ Ading- CO YUMIL

7. Santos Salam Abad @ Berting- member

8. Jay-R Atam Abad @ Bodik- member

9. Ariel Jodis Pascua @ Boryong, Yumil

10. Ker-Ker Saling Bangon @ Tarzan- Finance/Liason Officer

11. Johnny Sabal Pungol @ Niko- Squad Leader

12. Ryan Caspillo Sabal @ Balong- member

13 Joey Saling Paulite Jr. @ Victor- medic

14. Abdul Pagayao Saling @ Jade- Team Leader

15. Bazer Lintang Mampurok @ Brix- Political Instructor

16. Michael Digo Balao, @ Michael, Yumil

17. Jomel Negil Panoy @ Jigo- Vice Squad Leader

18. Jim Endig Ofong, @ Jim, Yumil

19. Nazer Lintang Mampurok @ Liit- Supply Officer

20. Danny Gambin Dati @ Wilson- Team Leader

21. Arsenio Kanahay Maling @ Julius, Vice Team Leader

Further, along with them were 10 pcs of textbook subversive documents and their issued firearms to wit:

a. One (1) unit M2 Carbine with SN 492355 with One (1) short magazine inserted with two (2) .30 carbine rounds of ammunition. (Benancio Ulaman Julan @Jerick);

b. One (1) Unit improvised M14 rifle bolt action without SN with one magazine inserted loaded with five (5) rounds of ammunition (Nelson Tang Olin, @Banban);

c. One (1) unit homemade 12 Gauge Shotgun without SN, with one (1) long magazine and two (2) rounds of ammunition (Shiela Mae Ticao Olin @Meme);

d. One (1) unit homemade 12 Gauge Shotgun without SN, with one (1) short magazine (Ervin Saling Ferrer @Rayo);

e. One (1) unit homemade 12 Gauge Shotgun without SN, with one (1) short magazine. (Jay-R Atam Abad @Bodik);

f. One (1) unit homemade 12 Gauge Shotgun bolt action single shot without SN, without magazine (Michael, Yumil, Jomel Negil Panoy @Jigo);

g. One (1) unit homemade single shot pistolized shotgun without SN (Johnny Sabal Pungol, @Niko);

h. One (1) Unit 40mm Cartridge HEDP (Joey Saling Paulite Jr., @Victor);

i. One (1) Unit M26 fragmentation Hand grenade HE (Yumil, Nazer Lintang Mampurok @Liit);

j. One (1) Unit MK2 fragmentation Hand grenade HE (Danny Gambin Dati @Wilson);

k. One (1) Unit PRB fragmentation Hand grenade HE (without safety lever and without safety pin) (Bazer Lintang Mampurok @Brix);

l. One (1) magazine of Cal .45 (Ariel Jodis Pascua @Boryong);

m. Three (3) rounds of ammunition of Cal. 45 (Santos Salam Abad @Berting).

All surrendered CTG’s together with their surrendered firearms are under the custody of SCPMFC.

"As they lay down their arms and choosing to be part of the Philippine Government will be the start of their fruitful and productive life, I suppose, because the government is more than willing and prepared livelihood programs for them to start a new life as they leave the opposition’s false ideology," PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Alfred S Corpus said.

“This is a good indicator that the members of the guerilla groups had finally realize that there is no good effect and there is no point of risking their lives into the false beliefs of their former organization, especially this trying times as we face this pandemic, their movements are limited and the hardship they face becomes harder as we can imagine it, but nevertheless, I am very happy that these people finally turn to the government side,” Corpus added.

“As I have said before, It could have been not extremely difficult as it is now if everyone had the right perspective on things,” he added.