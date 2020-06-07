27-year old male in Sultan Kudarat is Region-12's 29th COVID-19 positive

COTABATO CITY - One new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive has been reported in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD-12) today said.

The 29th COVID-19 positive in the region is a 27-year-old male from Sultan Kudarat who has travel history to Cebu City. He arrived in the province on May 31, in stable condition but his swab test sowed he was positive for COVID-19.

The Sultan Kudarat Provincial Health Office (SKPHO) reports that the new confirmed COVID-19 case is a resident of the Municipality of Lambayong. The patient is a 27-year old male OFW who had arrived in Sultan Kudarat via Cebu on May 31.

SKPHO also reports that “precautionary measures and protocols had been observed during the transport”.