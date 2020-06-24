  Wednesday Jun, 24 2020 10:11:05 PM

3 COVID-19 patients recover in Cotabato City, 3 new patients in North Cotabato

Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Cotabato and the recover of three patinets from Cotabato City.

 

