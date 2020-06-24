3 COVID-19 patients recover in Cotabato City, 3 new patients in North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Cotabato and the recover...
No recorded local transmission of COVID-19 in BARMM yesterday -MOH says today
COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region's Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported a total of 100 Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) confirmed...
When not in use, unplug computer laptop, desk top, Cotabato Light advises public
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) is advising THE public to unplug computer units, laptop and desk tops, when...
3 NPA recruiters bolt from NPA; pledge allegiance to gov’t
MAGUINDANAO --- Three elusive New People’s Army recruitment officers surrendered Tuesday through the efforts of local officials and the Army’s 603...
Parliament Speaker calls for Bangsamoro to reflect amidst Covid-19 pandemic
COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament Speaker Atty. Ali Pangalian M. Balindong has called on the...