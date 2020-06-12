3 killed, three hurt in Maguindanao gun attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Three were killed, two of them children, while three others got wounded in separate gun attacks the past two days in Maguindanao province, the police said Friday.

Investigators identified the fatalities as Ansare Usop, 37 and the siblings Raisa, 9, and the four-year-old Pelot Kalim, who died from gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They were inside their houses that gunmen shot with assault rifles Wednesday night, killing them on the spot.

The incident left the slain children’s mother, Anna, 27, badly wounded.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said Friday two other villagers, Andih Pindig, 19, and Dondon Simeno, 18, were hurt when in an ambush Thursday in Barangay Maitumaig in Datu Unsay, Maguindanao.

Datu Unsay is near Datu Hoffer, both located in the troubled second district of Maguindanao province, where several barangays are known bastions of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The PRO-BAR said Pindig and Simeno were walking together on a farm trail in Barangay Maitumaig when gunmen blocked their path, opened fire and hurriedly escaped.