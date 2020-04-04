3-year-old PUI dies in South Cotabato
3-year-old PUI dies in South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - A 3-year-old girl, listed as Person Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 in South Cotabato, has died on Wednesday, according to...
Pope names new bishop of Jolo
Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Charlie Inzon of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate as the apostolic vicar of the Jolo vicariate in Sulu province....
Private hospitals of Cotabato united against COVID-19
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Dinaluhan ng mga may-ari, CEO, doktor at admin staff ng 58 private hospitals ng Cotabato Province ang isang meeting na ipinatawag...
Supply of fishes from DBS stable despite lockdown
COTABATO CITY --- The supply of fishes in markets, from fisherfolk in Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) municipality in Maguindanao, remained stable despite...