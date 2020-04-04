  Saturday Apr, 04 2020 11:48:56 PM

3-year-old PUI dies in South Cotabato

Local News • 20:45 PM Sat Apr 4, 2020
14
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - A 3-year-old girl, listed as Person Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 in South Cotabato, has died on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health (DOH-12) situation report for COVID-19.

The Soccsksargen Region now has 10 PUI fatalities. 

 

No photo description available.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3-year-old PUI dies in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - A 3-year-old girl, listed as Person Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 in South Cotabato, has died on Wednesday, according to...

3-year-old PUI dies in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - A 3-year-old girl, listed as Person Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 in South Cotabato, has died on Wednesday, according to...

Pope names new bishop of Jolo

Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Charlie Inzon of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate as the apostolic vicar of the Jolo vicariate in Sulu province....

Private hospitals of Cotabato united against COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Dinaluhan ng mga may-ari, CEO, doktor at admin staff ng 58 private hospitals ng Cotabato Province ang isang meeting na ipinatawag...

Supply of fishes from DBS stable despite lockdown

COTABATO CITY --- The supply of fishes in markets, from fisherfolk in Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) municipality in Maguindanao, remained stable despite...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208