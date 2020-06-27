30-year-old woman latest COVID-19 positive in Sultan Kudarat; Region 12 now has 57
COTABATO CITY - Another female patients from Sultan Kudarat province has been added to the number of COVID-19 positive in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health today said.
She is a 30-year-old femal who had traveled to Manila and returned to Sultan Kudarat on June 21. She was categorized as locally stranded individual and is now admitted to an isolation center.
30-year-old woman latest COVID-19 positive in Sultan Kudarat; Region 12 now has 57
COTABATO CITY - Another female patients from Sultan Kudarat province has been added to the number of COVID-19 positive in the Soccsksargen region...
Christ took away our infirmities and bore our diseases
READING 1LAM 2:2, 10-14, 18-19
The Lord has consumed without pity
all the dwellings of Jacob;
He has torn down in his anger...
PNP: Slain ASG members in Paranaque involved in 2019 Jolo Cathedral bombing
MANILA – The suspected Abu Sayyaf members slain in police operations in Paranaque City Friday dawn were part of the group that plotted and...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 27, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. APAT NA PANIBAGONG kaso ng Covid-19 naitala sa Soccsksargen...
BARMM frontliners get biohazard protection supplies from UN
COTABATO CITY --- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees donated Friday to the Bangsamoro government more than 30 boxes of biohazard...