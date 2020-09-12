  Saturday Sep, 12 2020 11:45:21 PM

34 Covid-19 survivors among BARMM's 189 new cops

Local News • 17:45 PM Sat Sep 12, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Mayor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Datu Abdullah Sangki town in Maguindanao salutes the 189 new police officers of the Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao who will be deployed to various parts of the region.

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has 189 new police officers who completed the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) on Friday.

Belonging to PSBRC Class 2020, the graduates completed the 24-week course designed for newly-appointed police non-commissioned officers to provide them with the basic knowledge and skills in police science, administration, combat operation, and tactics required in the performance of their jobs.

The commencement ceremony was held at the Police Regional Office - BARMM grandstand inside Camp Gen. SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao with Mayor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Datu Abdullah Sangki town as the guest of honor and speaker.

“I salute you for your perseverance despite the pandemic, I salute for your commitment and dedication to serving our country above yourself,” Mangudadatu told the graduates.

Thirty-four of the 189 rookie cops have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) last month but defeated the disease after a four-week hard lockdown inside the police training center.

The 34 police officers and trainees were exposed to an Iligan City-based supplier of initial clothing allowance items who conducted measurements for police uniforms.

The supplier, a tailor, later tested positive for Covid-19.

The graduation ceremony was conducted without the usual presence of families and relatives of the graduates in observance of the Covid-19 health protocols. (PNA)

