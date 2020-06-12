All Cotabato City cops undergoing COVID-19 test

COTABATO CITY – After two active police officers turned out positive of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the city police chief on Thursday has ordered rapid test for all officers, including non-uniformed personnel (NUP).

Lt. Colonel Richard Fiesta, Cotabato City Police Office director, told reporters that all active and inactive police officers will be tested to ensure they are safe from the disease and give immediate medical attention for those who have symptoms of the virus.

A 39-year-old cop, an organic member of the city police and a 41-year-old police officer of Police Mobile Force unit, were tested positive for COVID-19 during random rapid test on Tuesday.

Both were assigned at Police Station 3 who were checking on incoming residents from southern part of Maguindanao. They were manning police outposts on one end of the Tamontaka bridge that connects the city to Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Fiesta said testing started Wednesday and will continue today and Friday, Fiesta said.

Fiesta also reiterated his earlier directive to all police units to exercise self-restraint in performing their duties to prevent infection.

He vowed to work for the acquisition of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect the frontliners and their families.

Cotabato City now has 13 positive case, three inside the isolation facility at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) and 10 of them have fully recovered.