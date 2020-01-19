Another drug den in GenSan shutdown

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Five operators of a drug den in Barangay Apopong here fell in an entrapment operation Saturday by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Naravy Duquitan, director of PDEA-12, identified the suspects as Rodrigo Dadibo and his accomplices, Abdul Ayob, Jeherson Bagatua, Noel Morales and Richie Sarabia.

Agents confiscated from them P68,000 worth of shabu.

PDEA-12 agents first entrapped Dadibo and, subsequently, arrested his cohorts one after another after a tradeoff with plainclothes anti-narcotics operatives in Sitio Santo Niño in Barangay Apopong.

The suspects ran a drug den in the area clandestinely, according to Duquiatan.

The PDEA-12 learned of their illegal activities from vigilant barangay folk who even helped locate Dadibo and his companions.

The group was busted barely two weeks after PDEA-12 agents neutralized another drug den in the same barangay.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Kim Bautista, Jimrueal Dumanjog, Princess Aquino, Ian Paul Escobañez, who were inside the drug den when agents barged in to search for shabu.

PDEA-12 agents found P74,800 worth of shabu in their drug den, immediately shut with the help of barangay officials and personnel of the General Santos City police office.