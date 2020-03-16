Anti-COVID-19 measures imposed in Cotabato City, Bangsamoro capitol 

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities on Monday started screening people entering Cotabato City from the north as part of the local government’s anti-COVID-19 initiative.

The city, covering 37 barangays, has been under "community quarantine" since before Monday.

Local officials said teams are monitoring the entry of people from Northern provinces where there were confirmed COVID-19 fatalities.

Incoming commuters and motorists are asked to have their names recorded at a checkpoint in the city’s northern entry route, now guarded by combined personnel of the Cotabato City police and the Army-led anti-crime Task Force Central and employees of the Cotabato City health office.

Cotabato City is still COVID-19 free, according to Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, chairperson of the city’s inter-agency disaster risk reduction and management council.

Police teams and health workers have also been guarding the entrance to the 32-hectare Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.

Incoming employees of different agencies whose offices are inside the government center of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were also subjected to thermal scanning at the capitol's main gate by policemen.

Personnel of BARMM’s regional emergency response contingent operating under the supervision of Local Government Minister Sinarimbo are helping monitor the health of Bangsamoro government employees working in different buildings inside the capitol.