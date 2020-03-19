Archdiocese of Cotabato pastoral guidelines on Covid-19
In an effort to stem the pandemic of COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Cotabato issued on Tuesday, March 17, pastoral guidelines to all priests, religious and faithful.
In a pastoral letter, Cotabato Archbishop Angelito R. Lampon, OMI, DD, said all daily and Sunday Masses, Holy Week services, Fiestas and Confirmations are CANCELLED. While scheduled marriages and baptisms are POSTPONED, unless it is impossible to postpone due to valid reasons, limit the attendees and only ONE ninong and ninang each. Funeral services should be held in the house of the deceased. All should be wearing face masks. Kissing religious images, beso-beso and mano po is also DISCOURAGED.
However, priests can celebrate their 'private' Mass in their rectory chapel. The Archdiocese of Cotabato will find a time later to celebrate Chrism Mass to consecrate and bless the oil of Chrism and the oil for the sick.
Cotabateño faithful are instead advised to hear mass from home through the radio, television, or online.
