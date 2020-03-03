Armed drug suspect slain in Maguindanao law enforcement ops

COTABATO CITY – Elements of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion and anti-narcotics operatives arrested on Monday during law enforcement operations in Maguindanao.

Lieutenant Colonel Rogelio Gabi, commander of the 40th IB, said soldiers and members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Region (PDEA-BAR) conducted joint law enforcement operation against Podzak Akmad Mopak, a known drug peddler in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao.

The operation was conducted against Mopak in Barangay Angkayamat at 3 p.m. Monday. Mopak is one of the Top 10 most wanted persons of Tacurong City.

During the buy bust operation, Mopak tried to escape while firing his gun, forcing law enforcers to return fire wounding him.

Elements of 40IB Bravo Company administered first aid and rush Mopak to Buluan District Hospital in Buluan town in Maguindanao.

However, the physicians said Mopak expired an hour later.

Gabi said the suspect has two warrants of arrest for illegal drugs and for the illegal possession of firearms.

Soldiers recovered from Mopak one cal. 45 pistol, bullets, mobile phone and six sachets of suspected shabu.

No government troops or civilians were hurt during the encounter.