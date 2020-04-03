Army camps in 6th ID area under quarantine too

COTABATO CITY ---- Army camps under the 6th Infantry Division have tight quarantine regulations, gates guarded by teams armed with disinfection equipment to keep soldiers safe from COVID-19.

The health of soldiers under different 6th ID units guarding on shifts the major quarantine sentries on stretches of highways in central Mindanao are also being monitored by military medics.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, said Friday dependents of soldiers residing in far areas should not worry about their safety from COVID-19.

Members of the 6th ID-led anti-terror Task Force Central and Task Force Kutawato are helping local government units enforce quarantine measures in towns and cities in central Mindanao.

Soldiers serving in quarantine checkpoints in shifts were first subjected to medical evaluation by medics as part of a health safety protocol.

“So far all is well with regards to the health of our troops involved in quarantine enforcement,” Carreon said.

Carreon said personnel of their hospital in Camp Gonzalo Siongco, the command center of 6th ID located in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao, have continuing interventions meant to keep the soldiers involved in quarantine works healthy.

“The 6th ID leadership is not taking chances. The families of our men in faraway places are assured of the care we extend to their love ones in the frontlines,” Carreon said.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Friday she is grateful to the Army’s 602nd Brigade for its extensive support to her administration’s coronavirus containment efforts.

Units of the 602nd Brigade, which is under the 6th ID, are guarding a number of towns in North Cotabato that have been locked down for more than two weeks now to protect residents from COVID-19.

“We admire these soldiers. They are doing their quarantine enforcement duties religiously despite knowing they are endangering themselves,” Catamco said.

Catamco said personnel of the 7th Infantry Battalion under the 602nd Brigade are also helping guard stretches of the highway connecting North Cotabato to Bukidnon province.