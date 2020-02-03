Assassination target kills gun-for-hire in bungled ambush

COTABATO CITY --- A gunman was killed by a businessman he and his accomplices were to kill Sunday in Pikit, North Cotabato.

Jade Tayuan Omar, whose red Mitsubishi Montero was shot with pistols by guns- for-hire, managed to ram his ambushers with his sports utility vehicle, killing one of them on the spot.

Captain Mautin Pangandigan, chief of the Pikit municipal police, identified the slain suspect as Antong Ibrahim, who hailed from Barangay Batulawan, Pikit.

Omar, who is based in Cotabato City, survived the attack unscathed.

He immediately turned over to the Pikit municipal police his bullet-riddled SUV.

Pangandigan said probers are yet to identify the cohorts of Ibrahim, who managed to escape even before responding personnel of the Pikit municipal police and barangay tanods could reach the scene.

He said motive for the bungled attempt to kill Omar is still unknown.