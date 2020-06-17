Authorities guarding vs. cohorts of slain shabu trafficker 

  Wednesday Jun, 17 2020 12:23:51 AM

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities are anticipating retaliations by cohorts of a large-scale shabu trafficker killed Monday in a P13.6 million entrapment deal here.

Tohami Kamsa, who had eluded more than 10 attempts to corner him in different barangays here in recent months, was killed in a shootout with personnel of the Cotabato City Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and anti-narcotics agents from the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police.

Col. Richard Fiesta, city police director, said Tuesday Kamsa provoked the gunfight that resulted in his death when he refused to yield to policemen he was to sell his illegal merchandise in a sting Monday.

Investigators found beside Kamsa’s cadaver a .45 caliber pistol and a bag containing two kilos of shabu valued at P13.6 million.

Relatives told reporters Kamsa distributed shabu to contacts in different barangays in the city and in nearby towns in the first district of Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, police director for the Bangsamoro region, told reporters Tuesday he has directed the CCPO-BAR to identify the peddlers in the city Kamsa had supplied with shabu.

Abu said he has also cautioned the city police against possible retaliations by Kamsa’s accomplices. 

 

