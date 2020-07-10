BARMM brings stranded LSI in CDO to Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - The 499 stranded LSIs in Cagayan de Oro that came originally from Manila and bound for Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi Tawi are now on their way to the Bangsamoro Government facilities in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao upon the directive of the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and ES Macacua.

In all, 17 buses are now en route to our Covid Treatment facility where they will undergo RT PCR Testing and be housed temporarily in our facilities.

The Western Mindanao Command under Lt. General Cirilito Sobejana will thereafter ferry those who will have negative result to their ultimate destinations in the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi Tawi.

The ministries and offices of the Bangsamoro Government have been mobilized to ensure that these people are taken cared of.

Welcome to the Bangsamoro!

We acknowledge the assistance of everyone who have been very generous in responding to our request for assistance.

I did a round of inspection this morning of the facilities that will be used by these LSIs to ensure that we are ready to receive and serve them. It is heart warming to see everyone doing their best to make their transit here comfortable and as welcoming as possible. Thank you everyone and let us brace for more work.

And by the way, our READi Team who have been subjected to mandatory RT PCR testing due to their close contact with LSIs that they served all turned out negative. Welcome back!

(The LSIs are expected to arrive ato 10 p.m. Thursday-ed)