BARMM celebrates World Blood Donor Day thru blood letting activity

COTABATO CITY — In celebration of World Blood Donor Day, the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC), conducted a mobile blood donation activity on Wednesday, June 17 at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.

Health Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, who was also a blood donor during the activity, said the celebration was intended to give special appreciation to voluntary non-remunerated blood donors or those who give their blood without asking for any payment.

He further stressed that the celebration is also a way of raising awareness on the global need for safe blood and encourage more people to donate freely.

“Indeed, blood donors help save millions of lives every year,” Dr. Dipatuan noted.

“We want to establish a solidarity act which encourages every family, in a spirit of unity, collaboration and empowerment, to voluntarily donate blood and make it as a way of life,” he added.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated annually every 14th day of June. This year’s celebration carried the theme “Dugoyanihan: Isang Pamilya, Isang Lahi, Isang Bansa.”

Wednesday’s activity was also in pursuant to Republic Act 7719 also known as National Blood Services act of 1994, “an act promoting voluntary blood donation, providing for an adequate supply of safe blood, regulating blood banks, and providing penalties for violation thereof.”

The activity was attended by MOH staff, CRMC Blood Center Head Dr. Sherjan Kalim and his team, and some employees from the different agencies of BARMM.