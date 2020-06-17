BARMM celebrates World Blood Donor Day thru blood letting activity
COTABATO CITY — In celebration of World Blood Donor Day, the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC), conducted a mobile blood donation activity on Wednesday, June 17 at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.
Health Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, who was also a blood donor during the activity, said the celebration was intended to give special appreciation to voluntary non-remunerated blood donors or those who give their blood without asking for any payment.
He further stressed that the celebration is also a way of raising awareness on the global need for safe blood and encourage more people to donate freely.
“Indeed, blood donors help save millions of lives every year,” Dr. Dipatuan noted.
“We want to establish a solidarity act which encourages every family, in a spirit of unity, collaboration and empowerment, to voluntarily donate blood and make it as a way of life,” he added.
World Blood Donor Day is celebrated annually every 14th day of June. This year’s celebration carried the theme “Dugoyanihan: Isang Pamilya, Isang Lahi, Isang Bansa.”
Wednesday’s activity was also in pursuant to Republic Act 7719 also known as National Blood Services act of 1994, “an act promoting voluntary blood donation, providing for an adequate supply of safe blood, regulating blood banks, and providing penalties for violation thereof.”
The activity was attended by MOH staff, CRMC Blood Center Head Dr. Sherjan Kalim and his team, and some employees from the different agencies of BARMM.
BARMM celebrates World Blood Donor Day thru blood letting activity
COTABATO CITY — In celebration of World Blood Donor Day, the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with the Cotabato...
Violator sa pagtanggap ng ayuda sa SAP sa Region 12, mahigit 200 na
Mga violator sa pagtanggap ng ayuda sa SAP sa region 12, umabot na sa mahigit 200
KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato - Umabot na sa 209 na mga...
Renegade commander softens on Pikit aggression
NORTH COTABATO --- Apprehensive of criminal prosecution, a renegade Moro commander promised Wednesday to stand down from a...
Cotabato water district ceases services of temporary payment centers
COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) today announced its temporary payment centers will stop receiving water bill payments...
BTA-BARMM resumes regular session under new normal
COTABATO CITY – After more than two months of absence in legislative works, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro region has...
Cotabato water district ceases services of temporary payment centers
COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) today announced its temporary payment centers will stop receiving water bill payments...
BTA-BARMM resumes regular session under new normal
COTABATO CITY – After more than two months of absence in legislative works, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro region has...