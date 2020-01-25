BARMM cops remember SAF 44, offer prayers, flowers

PARANG, Maguindanao – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today paid tribute and remember the acts of heroism of 44 elite police force who perished during law enforcement operations in Mamasapano, Maguindanao five years ago today.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos Jr, regional director for Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) and Lt. Colonel Darwin T. Padla, commander of 4th Special Action Battalion, Special Action Force (SAF), led the observance of the National Remembrance for the acts of heroism of Police Special Action Force and commemorate the heroic sacrifices of “Gallant SAF 44.”

The country also remembers the fallen SAF during today’s “Day of National Remembrance for SAF 44.”

Brig. Gen. Marcos and Lt. Colonel also led the wreath laying in commemoration on the Day of National Remembrance for the SAF 44 inside Camp B/Gen Salipada K Pendatun, the headquarters of PRO-BAR here.

In his speech, Marcos urged all police officers to remain steadfast against the injustices perpetrated by terrorist and lawless groups in the Bangsamoro Region and continue remembering the Gallant 44 who offered their lives in the name of public service.

“On this day of National Remembrance for the SAF 44, let us continue our duties and responsibilities to the Filipinos and to our nation,” he said even as he urged police officers to include SAF 44 in their daily prayers.

“Never forget the sacrifices and heroism of our Gallant SAF 44. We must pledge to preserve the memories of our brothers who gave their lives for defending our country so that their heroic sacrifices are not forgotten by generations,” Gen. Marcos added.

This event is a simultaneous activity of the PNP every 25th day of January as proclaimed under Presidential Proclamation No. 164 declaring January 25 of every year as a Day of National Remembrance for the heroic sacrifices of the 44 uniformed personnel of the PNP Special Action Force.

The operation led to the death of Indonesian bomb making expert Zulkifli bin Hir, alias "Marwan," in Mamasapano. The SAF 44 were cornered by armed men who engaged them in a day long battle.