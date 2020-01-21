BARMM extends help to evacuees from Taal Volcano's surroundings

COTABATO CITY --- Southerners are extending help to residents from areas near Taal Volcano in the far north.

The office of Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dispatched from Cotabato City in Central Mindanao Tuesday more than 50 tons of relief supplies for evacuees from the surroundings of the alarmingly restive Taal Volcano.

The trucks carrying the provisions departed for the north amid Tuesday’s commemoration of the first anniversary of the conduct of the plebiscite for the ratification of BARMM’s charter, the Republic Act 11054.

The ratification of RA 11054, most known as the Bangsamoro Organice Law, resulted in the replacement of the 29-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with a more empowered self-governing Bangsamoro regional government.