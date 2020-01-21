BARMM extends help to evacuees from Taal Volcano's surroundings
COTABATO CITY --- Southerners are extending help to residents from areas near Taal Volcano in the far north.
The office of Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dispatched from Cotabato City in Central Mindanao Tuesday more than 50 tons of relief supplies for evacuees from the surroundings of the alarmingly restive Taal Volcano.
The trucks carrying the provisions departed for the north amid Tuesday’s commemoration of the first anniversary of the conduct of the plebiscite for the ratification of BARMM’s charter, the Republic Act 11054.
The ratification of RA 11054, most known as the Bangsamoro Organice Law, resulted in the replacement of the 29-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with a more empowered self-governing Bangsamoro regional government.
Guv to Makilala LGU: Speed up submission of data to national gov't for NoCot rehab programs
MAKILALA, North Cotabato – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco on Tuesday has urged officials of the local government of Makilala to fast tract the...
BARMM extends help to evacuees from Taal Volcano's surroundings
COTABATO CITY --- Southerners are extending help to residents from areas near Taal Volcano in the far north.
The office of Chief Minister...
Children get anti-polio drops in police checkpoints
COTABATO CITY --- For the second day now since Monday, health workers and police teams continued administering anti-polio vaccines to children...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 21, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. LALAKI, patay sa pamamaril habang isa pa, sugatan naman sa pananaksak sa...
Koronadal ex-barangay councilman arrestado sa anti-drug ops
KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato - Kinilala ng Koronadal City PNP na pinamumunuan ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Joefel Siason ang inaresto na si...